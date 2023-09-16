Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313,001 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

INTF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,096. The firm has a market cap of $931.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.