Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.67. 8,100,472 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

