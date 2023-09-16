Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,553 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,523. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.