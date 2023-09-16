Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHG stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 916,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,166. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

