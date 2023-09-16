Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,080 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

