Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,278 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:BJUL opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

