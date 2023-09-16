Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 615 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

