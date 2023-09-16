Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 751 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.