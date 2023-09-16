Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

