Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

Albemarle stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.98.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

