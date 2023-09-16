Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

STAG stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

