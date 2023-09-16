Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXH. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000.

FTXH stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

