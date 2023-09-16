Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $162.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

