Owens Corning (OC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 3rd

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

NYSE:OC opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after buying an additional 32,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,078,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

