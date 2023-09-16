Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 17.5% Higher

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) were up 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 101,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 91,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Pan Global Resources Stock Up 18.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of C$61.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.40.

About Pan Global Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.