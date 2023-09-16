Paramount Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -42.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,607.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 1,979,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,907,000 after buying an additional 934,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 216.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 919,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

