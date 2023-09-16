PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 299,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,843,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

