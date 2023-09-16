Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -9.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

PEB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 72,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

