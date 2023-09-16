PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

