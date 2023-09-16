PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $184.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.