PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

