PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $184.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

