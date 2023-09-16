Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,500. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,480. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.