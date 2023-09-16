Peter A. Gray Acquires 1,000 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) COO Peter A. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $14,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.29.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
