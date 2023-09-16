PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Price Up 6.7%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.55. 176,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 263,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PetIQ by 1,160,571.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 966.0% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 496,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 199,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 193,535 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

