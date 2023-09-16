Pharnext Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 18th (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 18th. The 1-5000 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 18th.
Pharnext Price Performance
PNEXF stock opened at $400.00 on Friday. Pharnext has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.00.
Pharnext Company Profile
