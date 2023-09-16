Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $262.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $234.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

