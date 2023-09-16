Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PXD opened at $234.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

