PLC Ultima (PLCU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $132,350.50

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $132,350.50 and $88,622.05 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $30.63 or 0.00115266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 4,321 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

