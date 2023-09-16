Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of -562.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.52 million, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

