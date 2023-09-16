Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.08

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 289330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 0.8 %

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

