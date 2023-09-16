Porvair’s (PRV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Porvair Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRV opened at GBX 590 ($7.38) on Tuesday. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £273.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,685.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 614.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 629.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Porvair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,714.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Porvair

In other news, insider James Mills bought 3,303 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.06 ($24,883.07). 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

