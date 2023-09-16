Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.