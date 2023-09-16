Prentice Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

