Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 558 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.