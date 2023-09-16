Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 568 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

XOM opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $467.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.