Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $310.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

