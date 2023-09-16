Prentice Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

