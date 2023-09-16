Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) SVP Mary Beth Fritz Sells 2,540 Shares

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

