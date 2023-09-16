Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the previous session’s volume of 30,160 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $44.59.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,177,000 after purchasing an additional 120,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

