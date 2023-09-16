Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the previous session’s volume of 30,160 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $44.59.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
