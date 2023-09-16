Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

PROV opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $87.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.