Quadratic Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Quadratic Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 8.0% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $54,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after buying an additional 4,717,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,034,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,468,000 after buying an additional 2,154,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 961.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,041,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,206,000 after purchasing an additional 943,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,068. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1813 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

