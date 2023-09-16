QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

