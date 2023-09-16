Quantum Trading 0% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11.21 and approximately $63.11 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,541.92 or 0.99973957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $63.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.