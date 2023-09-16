Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) PT Set at C$11.74 by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$11.74 price objective on Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
Shares of QIPT opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.44 million, a PE ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.24.
About Quipt Home Medical
