Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) PT Set at C$11.74 by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$11.74 price objective on Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of QIPT opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.44 million, a PE ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.24.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.