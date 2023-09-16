Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $28.41 million and $2.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

