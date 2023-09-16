Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

