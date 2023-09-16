Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.0 %

RL stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 35.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 14.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

