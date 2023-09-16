Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $53.98 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

