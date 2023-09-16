Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on September 29th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

UTG opened at $26.84 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

